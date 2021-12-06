THNEWS_12062021_A01-1.jpg
Santa Claus was a busy person over the weekend, making several appearances throughout St. Francis County. Above, he waves to the crowd atop the Triple G Excavating float in the Forrest City Community Christmas Parade. At left, residents gather near the intersection of Izard and Garland streets to take pictures after the parade near the downtown Christmas tree. 

