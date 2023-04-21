The Forrest City Kiwanis Club honored the Top 10% of seniors in the Forrest City and Palestine-Wheatley school districts, along with Calvary Christian School, during a luncheon Thursday at Woodruff Electric Cooperative in Forrest City. In one photo, Kiwanis Club President Caitlyn Sweet presents FCSD student Patience Rollie with the $1,000 Kiwanis Scholarship. Also pictured, Kiwanis member Anna Howton and FC Mayor Larry Bryant draw names for three students to win $250 scholarships. The winners of the $250 scholarships were Calvary Christian Senior Gunner Brimhall, Forrest City School District senior Amiah Baker and Palestine-Wheatley School District senior Alli Holman. Bryant also presented each senior in attendance with a $25 gift certificate for a local restaurant.
featured
Top 10% Banquet
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
