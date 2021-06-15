The Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run traveled through Forrest City this morning. Runners left the St. Francis Area Developmental Transitions Center about 8:30 a.m., traveling north on Highway 1 to the Cross County Special Workshop in Wynne, which is about a 17-mile run. Running through Forrest City, carrying the Special Olympics and American Flags, as well as the torch, from left, are: Arkansas Game and Fish Wildlife Officer Torrey Erbes, Nathaniel Thomas and Jennifer Godlove with the Federal Correctional Complex-Forrest City......read more in our e-edition!
