Screen-Shot-2022-09-09-at-12.18.44-PM.jpg

Above, Forrest City School Board members Annie Norman, left, and Roy Hamilton listen to welding instructor Stan Johnson talk about how welding classes function for a public school. At right, an okra flower blooms in the Forrest City High School agri garden. Three board members, on Thursday, toured the new industrial arts building on the FCHS campus.

