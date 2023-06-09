While children enjoy being outside during the summer, they do need to take breaks to spend time inside and away from the heat. Miranda Thweatt, 3, practices tracing and coloring at Teach and Tend Daycare.
featured
Tracing
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition