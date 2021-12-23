Lincoln-Pinegar-and-Teva-Hamilton-3col.jpg

Lincoln Pinegar looks for the right place for his ornament on the Christmas tree at Teach and Tend Daycare as Teva Hamilton gives him a helping hand. Children are doing their best to be patient as they await the arrival of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you