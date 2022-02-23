teach-and-tend-twosday-3col.jpg

Children and staff at Teach and Tend Daycare in Forrest City celebrate ‘Twos-day’ today, as the date is 2-22-22. Some children dressed in tutu's and other garments as part of the celebration. Nora Prentice, 3, plays with a toy kitchen set while wearing her tutu and rubber boots.

