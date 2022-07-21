First Baptist Church on Rosser Street is holding Vacation Bible School this week, with over 70 children in attendance. Volunteer Dena Poteat helps Jalonti Rogers with her craft during today’s program at the church.
featured
Vacation Bible School
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
