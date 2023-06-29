Children attending Vacation Bible School at the First Baptist Church enjoyed a visit from the Forrest City Fire Department this morning as they provided sprinklers and fun in the water for the kids. Children enjoyed playing in the water and getting wet to beat the heat.
Vacation Bible School
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
