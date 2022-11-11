St. Francis County veterans were invited to Thomas Health and Wellness this morning for a breakfast being served in their honor. Nate Thomas, right, speaks with two of the veterans attending the breakfast. Several programs were planned in St. Francis County throughout the day to honor veterans.
featured
Veterans Day Breakfast
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
