Several St. Francis County veterans participated in a walk to the courthouse this morning in honor of Veterans Day. Veterans were joined by students from Forrest City Junior High and other members of the community showing their support and appreciation for their service. Veteran Nate Thomas, left, holds the American Flag as participants recite the Pledge of Allegiance on the courthouse lawn. Also pictured, from left, are: Junior high school student Keyarra Hillard, Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams, Forrest City School Board Member Annie Norman and Forrest City Councilman Lowry Astin......read more in our e-edition!
