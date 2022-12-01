Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams, right, speaks to Arisa Health representatives Heather Baker, left, and Jessica Parker during a vigil held Wednesday at the Forrest City Civic Center. Arisa Health representatives were at the vigil to offer counseling to members of the community following recent murders.
featured
Vigil
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
