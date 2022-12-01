Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams, right, speaks to Arisa Health representatives Heather Baker, left, and Jessica Parker during a vigil held Wednesday at the Forrest City Civic Center. Arisa Health representatives were at the vigil to offer counseling to members of the community following recent murders.

