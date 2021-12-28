New arrivals at the Forrest City Area Humane Society means more paperwork for volunteer Denny Edwards. The FCAHS is always in need of volunteers to help socialize the pets brought to the shelter. Residents wanting to can visit the shelter from 3 until 5 p.m. daily to help with tasks.
featured
Volunteers needed
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
