GRAMMY® nominated country superstar Clay Walker will open EACC’s performance season on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. Platinum-selling rock band REO Speedwagon will culminate the 2023-24 performance season on Friday, May 3.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you