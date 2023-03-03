The Forrest City Water Department replaced an entire line along McDaniel Street in Forrest City this week. Employee Yoko Henderson shovels gravel as Mike Davis uses a track hoe to pack it into the repaired area.
Water Department
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
