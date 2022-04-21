Watersheds

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Chief Terry Cosby announced today at the Forrest City Civic Center that the federal government will make a $95.9 million investment for 19 projects in Arkansas, including Forrest City and St. Francis County. Cosby called the funding a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity for the area.

