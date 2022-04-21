USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Chief Terry Cosby announced today at the Forrest City Civic Center that the federal government will make a $95.9 million investment for 19 projects in Arkansas, including Forrest City and St. Francis County. Cosby called the funding a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity for the area.
featured popular
Watersheds
- Brodie Johnson
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition