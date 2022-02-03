The Forrest City Public Works Department is working around-the-clock shifts to clear as much of the freezing precipitation as possible from streets throughout the city. Darin Flenoy, public works director, reminds motorists that the temperatures will remain below freezing, which will create travel problems as the roadways that are cleared begin to refreeze overnight. Motorists are encouraged to stay home and off the roads as much as possible.
featured
Weather works
- Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition