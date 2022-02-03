plow-2-4col.jpg

The Forrest City Public Works Department is working around-the-clock shifts to clear as much of the freezing precipitation as possible from streets throughout the city. Darin Flenoy, public works director, reminds motorists that the temperatures will remain below freezing, which will create travel problems as the roadways that are cleared begin to refreeze overnight. Motorists are encouraged to stay home and off the roads as much as possible.

