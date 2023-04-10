Michael Boles, one of the biggest Mustang sports supporters in the Forrest City area and a St. Francis County Developmental Center resident, was honored with a special welcome home parade Sunday afternoon after spending more than a month and half in hospitals following surgery. Boles, seated in a lawn chair outside his residence on Lindauer Road, waves as friends, supporters and Forrest City dignitaries, part of the "drive by" parade that began at the Broadway Cinema parking lot, stopped to welcome him home with hugs and gifts. Among those welcoming Boles home were members of the Forrest City Fire Department, FC Police Chief Ronald Broussard, FC Mayor Larry Bryant, former mayor Cedric Williams, several former Mustangs and many well-wishers.
Welcome home
