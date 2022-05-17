Woo Pig Sooie

Hunter Yurachek, University of Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics, visits with 12-year-old Aiden Geisler during the One Razorback Roadshow stop today in Forrest City. U of A officials are touring the state this week to allow U of A officials to connect and interact with Razorback fans of all ages. Yurachek said he wanted a photo made with Geisler to show head football coach Sam Pittman. More pictures from today’s event will be in the Wednesday edition of the Times-Herald.

