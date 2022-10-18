A water leak is being repaired behind the Forrest City Police Department. Justin Peacock, with Henry E. Peacock and Associates, uses a concrete saw to cut asphalt away to gain access to the water lines underneath.
Work at the Police Department
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
