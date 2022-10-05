A pair of wrecks along Interstate 40 near Forrest City on Tuesday caused traffic to be rerouted throughout the city. The first accident occurred just after noon, east of town near the St. Francis River Bridge. The second occurred just before 4 p.m., west of Forrest City. Above, a police officer stands near a barricade on Eldridge Road, which is part of the city’s new plan for dealing with heavy traffic situations.
featured
Wrecks
Katie West
