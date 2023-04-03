Wynne High School, on North Falls Boulevard, suffered major damage as a result of an EF3 tornado that ripped through the middle of the city about 4:30 Friday afternoon. The storm claimed the lives of at least four people, including two former graduates of Forrest City High School, according to local sources. Cross County Judge Lynne Blake said he believes the tornado was on the ground for about 22 miles through the county, starting on the west side near Highways 193 and 284, then cutting a path through the area to Parkin.
Wynne tornado destroys multiple buildings
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
