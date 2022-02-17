The Forrest City Junior Mustangs basketball team won the 4A-5 junior high district tournament title Wednesday night defeating Stuttgart 45-29 in the district championship game played at Lonoke.
Junior Mustangs win
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
