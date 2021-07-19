Mightymite Triathlon Will Moore

The annual Mightymite Triathlon was held Saturday in Forrest City. Participants began the race with a swim at Village Creek State Park before grabbing their bicycles for a ride along Highway 284 to East Arkansas Community College where they traded their bicycles for running shoes to complete the race. Above, Will Moore crosses the finish line. More pictures from the event can be found on Page 6 of today’s Times-Herald......read more in our e-edition!
Subscribe to the E-edition today at https://www.thnews.com/site/forms/subscription_services/