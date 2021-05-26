The Palestine-Wheatley junior high girls softball team finished second in the Maumelle League, losing to Maumelle Burgundy 3-1 in Tuesday's championship game. The Junior Lady Patriots end the season at 29-8. From left, back row, Head Coach Eddie Stivers, Charly Thigpen, Justice Jackson, Bailee Mitchell, Halle Hooker, Rhealee McGraw, Brianna Parson, Sara Kate Anderson, Coach Heather Hawk and Coach Steve Sherland. On the front row, from left, are Taylor, Douglas, Ocean Elliott, Presley Reeves and Harley Howton.
