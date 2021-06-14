ball

The 8-under Vaccaro Lumber team defeated Helena-West Helena's Chastain Farms team to win the 8-under district title on Saturday. Vaccaro team members, shown in no particular order, are: Cali Jo Helton, Zoey McKennon, Landree Parker, Addie Williams, Gracie Sanders, Avery Loewer, Scout Thompson, Miley Sexton, Pasyn Beltran, Sara Cate Bryant, Autumn White, Jewels Morphis and Reese Billingsley. The team is coached by Joey and Holly Loewer, Patrick Williams, Wilson Parker, Robert Beltran and Lee Sanders......read more in our e-edition!

The Palestine based Vaccaro 8-under girls softball team opened USA state softball play Saturday.

Vaccaro won their opening game against Nitro 6-3, but lost to Pride 12-2 and the Pink Panthers 5-2. Pride won the 8-under tournament.

Landree Parker, daughter of former Forrest City Mustang Wilson Parker, turned a triple play in the final game of the day.

Vaccaro finished the 8-under state tournament bracket and finished the season at 16-2-1 including tournament games.

"I'm extremely proud of our small town girls team for their big time play this year," head coach Joey Loewer said. "We are going to let the girls take a break from ball for a while and have some fun and then we plan to hit it hard again next season They played hard in the heat."

Vaccaro qualified for the state tournament by defeating Helena-West Helena's Chastain Farms in the 8-under District 2 championship game played Saturday, June 5, at the Wynne Sports Complex.

Vaccaro Lumber, undefeated during regular season play in the Palestine Youth Ball League, kept its record clean by moving through the 8-under district bracket undefeated and headed into the state tournament undefeated for the season.

