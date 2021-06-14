The Palestine based Vaccaro 8-under girls softball team opened USA state softball play Saturday.
Vaccaro won their opening game against Nitro 6-3, but lost to Pride 12-2 and the Pink Panthers 5-2. Pride won the 8-under tournament.
Landree Parker, daughter of former Forrest City Mustang Wilson Parker, turned a triple play in the final game of the day.
Vaccaro finished the 8-under state tournament bracket and finished the season at 16-2-1 including tournament games.
"I'm extremely proud of our small town girls team for their big time play this year," head coach Joey Loewer said. "We are going to let the girls take a break from ball for a while and have some fun and then we plan to hit it hard again next season They played hard in the heat."
Vaccaro qualified for the state tournament by defeating Helena-West Helena's Chastain Farms in the 8-under District 2 championship game played Saturday, June 5, at the Wynne Sports Complex.
Vaccaro Lumber, undefeated during regular season play in the Palestine Youth Ball League, kept its record clean by moving through the 8-under district bracket undefeated and headed into the state tournament undefeated for the season.