Touch a Truck

The Junior Auxiliary of St. Francis County on Saturday held a touch a truck event at East Arkansas Community College where children were able to learn about different services, such as electricians, firemen, police officers and more. Pasyn Beltran, 8, enjoys a ride in the bucket of a Woodruff Electric Cooperative truck alongside WEC Electrician Quintin Brown.

