From left, Forrest City Police Department Chief Ronald Broussard, Street Crimes Detective Preston Gracey, Detective Cassandra Applewhite, FC Fire Marshal Jeremy Sharp and FC Fireman and Code Enforcement officer Quentin Watson discuss evidence collected following a shootout Tuesday afternoon on South Washington Street. One person was grazed by a bullet in the altercation for which the investigation is continuing.
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
