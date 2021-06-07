The 8-under Vaccaro Lumber team defeated Helena-West Helena's Chastain Farms team to win the 8-under district title on Saturday. Vaccaro team members, shown in no particular order, are: Cali Jo Helton, Zoey McKennon, Landree Parker, Addie Williams, Gracie Sanders, Avery Loewer, Scout Thompson, Miley Sexton, Pasyn Beltran, Sara Cate Bryant, Autumn White, Jewels Morphis and Reese Billingsley. The team is coached by Joey and Holly Loewer, Patrick Williams, Wilson Parker, Robert Beltran and Lee Sanders......read more in our e-edition!
