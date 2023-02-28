kids trash pickup 3col.jpg

Members of the Forrest City High School Beta Club volunteered in several different areas of Forrest City today to help clean up the community. FCHS Sophomores Courtney Bean, left, and Ariuanna Smith move along Washington Street while picking up trash.

Tags

